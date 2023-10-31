Headlands Technologies LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.