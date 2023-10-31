Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $456,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,165,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

