Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 739.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,011,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

