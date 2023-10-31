Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,454,000 after buying an additional 3,050,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $105,356,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,235,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,826,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.06. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.64 million. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

