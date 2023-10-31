Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 443,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 224,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

