Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

