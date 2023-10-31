Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 57,414 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

