Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.46.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

