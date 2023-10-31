Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,209,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

