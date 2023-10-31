Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a market cap of $399.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

