Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Huntsman worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Huntsman by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HUN opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.18. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

