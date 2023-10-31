Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 882,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.