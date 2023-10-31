InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INMD opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. InMode has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 300,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 343,431 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 91,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

