INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 9,532.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ INMB opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.26.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.
