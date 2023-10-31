Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 76.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $1.15 to $1.30 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

