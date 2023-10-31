Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inseego Trading Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ:INSG opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $1.15 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
