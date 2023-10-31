Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,868,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,071 shares of company stock worth $46,338,260 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

