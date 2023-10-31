Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter.

PXE opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

