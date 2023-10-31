iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 14,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,047,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ IEF opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
