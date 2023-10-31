iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 14,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,047,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

