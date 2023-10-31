iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

