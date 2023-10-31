iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Holdings Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.