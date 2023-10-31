iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,111,000 after purchasing an additional 718,292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

