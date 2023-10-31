iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.