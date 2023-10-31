Jennison Associates LLC Buys 837,726 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 124.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,726 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of LifeStance Health Group worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,314,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,960 shares of company stock valued at $890,874 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.05. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.