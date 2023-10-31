Jennison Associates LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

