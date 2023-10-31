Jennison Associates LLC Sells 111,970 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,970 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 817.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 50,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

