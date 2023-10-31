Jennison Associates LLC Sells 44,276 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,276 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

