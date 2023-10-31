KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 340.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,234 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

