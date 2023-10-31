Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $382.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

