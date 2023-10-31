Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

