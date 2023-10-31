Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LECO opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

