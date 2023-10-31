Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 844,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of KE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEKE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in KE by 48.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

KE stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

