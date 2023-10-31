Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 807 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $6,379,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

