Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $11.15 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.59% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $679.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

