Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.97 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

