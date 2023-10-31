Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 415.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 513,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,918,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.5% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after buying an additional 809,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

