Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $159.15 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

