Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 560,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Indivior at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,901,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,182,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Indivior Stock Performance

Indivior stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior Company Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.