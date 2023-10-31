Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.