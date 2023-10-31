Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $72,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,401.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,997.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,008.38. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,027.04 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total transaction of $9,537,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,268.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,845 shares of company stock valued at $36,617,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

