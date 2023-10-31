Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,640 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 266.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in LKQ by 243.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

