Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 27,248 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.