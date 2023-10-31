Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,180 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Post worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Post by 1,644.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:POST opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

