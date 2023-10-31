Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 71,269 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,269 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

