Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Buys 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 92,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 506,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

