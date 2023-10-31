MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

FOX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

