MAI Capital Management Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,706 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,588,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,066,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

