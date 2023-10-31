Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $423.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

