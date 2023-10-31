MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $214.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

