Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

