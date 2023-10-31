Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 601,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

MPW stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

